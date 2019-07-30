Confirmed Team News: Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for the Audi Cup clash between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Real Madrid team to play Spurs

Former Tottenham star Gareth Bale was not included in the squad that travelled to Germany to play this game.

He was deemed not to be in the right mental state to play after Madrid pulled the plug on his transfer to China, despite the Welshman being surplus to requirements under Zinedine Zidane.

Fellow ex-Spurs man Luka Modric does start, as does former Chelsea player Eden Hazard.

Starting XI: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, Lucas, Rodrygo, Hazard, Benzema

Spurs team to play Real Madrid

Despite captain Hugo Lloris rejoining the squad after leaving the tour of Asia due to illness, Paulo Gazzaniga keeps his place in the Tottenham goal.

There are six changes to the side beaten by Manchester United in Shanghai last time out.

Danny Rose returns at left-back, despite missing the Asian tour in order to explore transfer opportunities.

Toby Alderweireld, Juan Foyth, Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son also come into the team.

They replace Kyle Walker-Peters, Japhet Tanganga, Anthony Goergiou, Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli and Troy Parrott.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Ndombele, Lamela, Eriksen, Son, Kane