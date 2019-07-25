Confirmed Team News: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United lineups

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of today’s Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United pre-season friendly in Shanghai.

Spurs team to play Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur make four changes to the side that beat Juventus in their previous pre-season game.

Mauricio Pochettino brings Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane into his starting lineup.

They replace Toby Alderweireld, Oliver Skipp, Erik Lamela and Heung-min Son.

Teenage striker Troy Parrott keeps his place in the team, as do fellow youngsters Japhet Tanganga and Anthony Georgiou.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Tanganga, Vertonghen, Georgiou, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Dele, Parrott, Kane

Man Utd team to play Spurs

🗞 Today's team news is in — and there are six changes from our previous #ICC2019 game…#MUFC #MUTOUR 🇨🇳 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 25, 2019

Manchester United make six changes to the side that beat Inter Milan last time out for today’s game against Tottenham.

Goalkeeper David De Gea, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, midfielder Paul Pogba, winger Daniel James and forward Anthony Martial all keep their places.

Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira and Mason Greenwood come into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting lineup.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Smalling, Rojo, Young, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba, Greenwood, James, Martial