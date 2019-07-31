Daniel James jokes about being Man Utd mascot for pre-season friendly

Manchester United winger Daniel James has joked that he was proud to be the club’s mascot for last night’s pre-season friendly against Kristiansund in Oslo.

A bit of disorganisation during the pre-match photo left James stranded alongside the children who had accompanied the team onto the pitch.

Entertainingly, the 5ft 7in fresh-faced attacker, aged 21, did not look out of place alongside the kids.

He saw the funny side when he spotted the photo this evening.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Proud moment to walk out with the team yesterday as the club mascot.”