Daniel James’ Man Utd squad number confirmed

Manchester United have confirmed Daniel James’s squad number for the 2019/20 campaign.

The summer signing will wear their number 21 shirt next season.

Wales international James, aged 21, signed for the Red Devils from Swansea City in a £15m deal last month, but his new squad number was only confirmed today.

He has taken the number 21 squad number vacated by midfielder Ander Herrera, who has now left Old Trafford on a free transfer after his contract expired.

Herrera’s time at United officially ended at midnight last night, freeing up his shirt number for left-sided winger James.

Prior to Herrera’s arrival, the number 21 shirt had been worn by Angelo Henriquez. Brazilian full-back Rafael da Silva wore 21 for four seasons between 2008/09 and 2011/12.

Pat McGibbon, Henning Berg, Diego Forlan and Dong Fangzhuo are the other players to hold United’s number 21 squad number.

James has bumped up one number from the number 20 shirt he wore for Swansea.