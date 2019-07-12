David De Gea welcomes new goalkeeper to Man Utd

Manchester United keeper David De Gea has welcomed the club’s newest goalkeeper.

The Red Devils’ women’s team have completed the signing of England international Mary Earps.

De Gea was keen to extend a welcome to a fellow member of the goalkeepers’ union.

Earps joins United from German side Wolfsburg.

The 26-year-old. who was part of England’s World Cup squad this summer, previously played for Birmingham City, Bristol Academy and Reading.

She has five England caps to her name.