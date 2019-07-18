Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge banned for 2 weeks

England international Daniel Sturridge has been banned from football for two weeks for breaches of betting rules.

The recently released Liverpool striker was handed a six-week ban, with four weeks of the ban suspended until August 2020.

Sturridge has also been fined £75,000.

In its written explanation for the ban, the FA confirmed that Sturridge was found guilty of providing inside information to friends and family in January 2018 about transfer activity.

Sturridge faced 11 charges, nine of which were dismissed.

But two charges related to allegations that he had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible transfer to Sevilla FC were found proved.

The 29-year-old will be free to play again on July 31 if he commits no further breaches in that period.

The FA, which had sought a six-month ban for Sturridge, has confirmed that it will appeal against the charges that were dismissed and the sanction imposed by the Independent Regulatory Commission.