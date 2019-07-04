Frank Lampard confirmed as new Chelsea head coach

Chelsea have confirmed Frank Lampard’s appointment as their new coach.

The 41-year-old has signed a three-year contract to return to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues announced Lampard’s arrival at around 9am this morning. He has reportedly been thrashing out the details of his contract yesterday evening and into the early hours of this morning.

Lampard had been widely expected to be confirmed as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement since before the Italian left to join Juventus.

The former England international told Chelsea’s website: “I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach. Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead.

“I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started.”

During his playing career, Lampard made 648 appearances and scored 211 goals for Chelsea between 2001 and 2014.

He won the Champions League, Europa League, three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups during his time at Stamford Bridge.

After seeing out his time as a player at Manchester City and New York City FC, he took charge of Derby last summer for his first managerial role.

He guided the Rams to the Championship playoff final, where they were beaten by Aston Villa, and ended his debut season in charge with a sixth place finish and a 42.1 per cent win ratio.