Frank Lampard skips Derby training for Chelsea talks

Derby County have allowed manager Frank Lampard to skip the start of pre-season training so he can hold talks with Chelsea about their vacant head coach’s position.

The Europa League winners are expected to offer the job to their former midfielder.

Blues legend Lampard, aged 41, has been strongly linked with a return to Stamford Bridge since it became clear that former boss Maurizio Sarri would be leaving to take charge of Juventus.

The Rams boss was due to lead his players – who were beaten finalists in last season’s Championship playoff – in pre-season training today, but will instead hold talks with his former employers.

Lampard has been excused from training for today and tomorrow.

A statement issued by Derby read: “Derby County has excused Frank Lampard from reporting back for pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible.”

Lampard made 648 appearances and scored 211 goals for the Blues between 2001 and 2014. He won the Champions League, Europa League, three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups during his time at the club.

After stints playing at Manchester City and New York City FC, he took charge of Derby last summer for the first job of his managerial career. He ended his debut season in charge with a sixth place finish and a 42.1 per cent win ratio.

Here are Lampard’s players reporting for duty without him.