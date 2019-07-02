Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal confirm winger’s signing

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli.

The 18-year-old joins the Gunners from Sao Paulo-based Ituano, where Middlesbrough legend Juninho is the president.

According to the north Londoners, the 18-year-old starlet has signed a long-term contract, which is subject to the regulatory processes, and is due to report for pre-season training with his new team-mates soon.

Martinelli was part of the Brazil training camp before the start of this summer’s Copa America, but is yet to represent his country at any level.

He started his career at Corinthians, where he was a futsal player. Prior to his move to Ituano in 2015, he was reported to have had trials at Manchester United and Barcelona.

Martinelli made his first-team debut for Ituano as a 16-year-old in March 2018. He has since made 34 appearances and scored 10 goals. Nost of his outings have been in regional competitions – he was named 2019 Best Newcomer in the Sao Paulo state championship this year.