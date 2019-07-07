Great news for Sheffield United from Manchester United’s pre-season tour

There was a big boost for Sheffield United when Manchester United’s pre-season tour squad was announced today.

The Red Devils are on their way to Australia for the start of their tour. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named four goalkeepers in his travelling party for the trip, but Dean Henderson is not among them.

England Under-21 international Henderson was involved in training at Carrington last week, but is not on the flight to Perth. Solskjaer has taken David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant and Joel Pereira on the trip.

That increases the likelihood of Henderson returning to Bramall Lane for the 2019/20 campaign.

The young keeper was an integral part of the Blades side that won promotion to the Premier League last season and now looks set to return for a second successive season on loan.

Henderson, aged 22, became a fan favourite as he played in all 46 leagues games last term.