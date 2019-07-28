Harvey Elliott: Liverpool confirm signing of Fulham starlet

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Fulham winger Harvey Elliott.

The 16-year-old, who holds the record for being the youngest player to appear in a Premier League game, has joined the Reds today.

Elliott made three appearances for the relegated Cottagers last season. He was 16 years and 30 days old when he made his Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers in May.

Despite his age, the youngster looks set to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

Liverpool’s official announcement of his signing says the teenager will be part of the squad for today’s friendly against Napoli in Edinburgh, and that he will be involved in a training camp in Evian, France.

Elliott is an England Under-17 international. He started his youth career on the books at Queens Park Rangers, before moving on to Craven Cottage. He made his first-team debut as a 15-year-old in the EFL Cup tie at Millwall in September 2018.