Hugo Lloris leave Tottenham’s pre-season tour

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has left the club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

In a statement issued this morning, Spurs said the French goalkeeper was returning to London to continue his recovery from tonsillitis.

Lloris has had a limited involvement in the north Londoners’ pre-season to date and missed out on yesterday’s 3-2 win over Juventus due to the illness. Paulo Gazzaniga started against the Italian champions in Singapore in his place.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s squad are now due to move on to China, where they will face Manchester United at Shanghai’s Hongkou Football Stadium this week.

But Lloris, aged 32, will instead board a flight back to the UK and will not be involved against United.

After the United game, Spurs are next in action against Real Madrid in the Audi Cup at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena stadium, so Lloris could rejoin the squad for the European leg of their tour.