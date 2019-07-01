Incoming Chelsea advisor Petr Cech counts down the final minutes of his Arsenal contract

Chelsea’s new technical advisor Petr Cech revealed he was counting down the final few minutes of his contract with former club Arsenal last night.

Cech had confirmed his planned retirement midway through last season and played his last game in the Europa League final defeat to the Blues in May.

But with his contract at Arsenal running until the end of June, he was technically still a professional footballer until midnight last night.

As June was about to become July, Cech to social media to say: “As I’m counting last minutes of my player’s professional career … thank you FK Chmel Blsany, .@ACSparta_CZ .@staderennais .@ChelseaFC .@Arsenal .@ceskarepre_cz and all the fans around the world for amazing 20 years !!!”