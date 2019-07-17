Kieran Trippier close to £20m move to Atletico Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier is on the verge of a £20m move to Atletico Madrid.

The England international – previously linked with Italian side Napoli – is now set to return to the Wanda Metropolitano, the scene of Spurs’ Champions League final defeat to Liverpool a few weeks ago, to play his club football.

According to the BBC, the 28-year-old’s transfer is now very close to completion.

The two clubs are believed to have agreed a fee and The Guardian reports that Trippier has been given permission to travel to Madrid to undergo a medical and excused from today’s flight to Singapore for a pre-season tour.

Atletico are seeking a replacement for right-back Juanfran, who they released last month.

After a failed attempt to sign Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo, they have turned their attention to Trippier.

The former Manchester City trainee joined Tottenham from Burnley in June 2015. He has made more than 100 appearances for the north Londoners.