Liverpool defender ruled out until 2020

Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne has been ruled out for the rest of the year.

The England international, aged 28, sustained knee ligament damage in the pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in the United States last week.

He flew back to the UK for treatment on what has been confirmed as an ACL injury and is now set to spend the first-half of the 2019/20 season.

Clyne has suffered a series of injuries in recent seasons and has fallen down the pecking order. He spent time on loan at Bournemouth last term.

The former Southampton player had been linked with a return to his first club Crystal Palace in recent weeks, but his injury is likely to end the Eagles’ interest.

Clyne is out of contact at the end of next season and is likely to be into the final six months of his deal by the term he returns to full fitness.