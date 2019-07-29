Liverpool name 29-man squad for pre-season training camp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named a 29-man travelling party for his squad’s pre-season training camp in France.

The Reds are heading to Evian for a week-long training camp. In addition to training, the European champions will also play a friendly against Lyon across the Swiss border in Geneva during their stay.

Among those making the trip are goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forwards Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who have reported for pre-season today following their involvement in summer tournaments with their national teams.

Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are back in training and also travel to France.

Ryan Kent is absent due to the illness that forced him to miss yesterday’s defeat to Napoli

Liverpool squad for Evian training camp

Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Duncan, Elliott, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Hoever, Keita, Lallana, Larouci, Lewis, Lonergan, Lovren, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Ojrzynski, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Van den Berg, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Wilson