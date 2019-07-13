Liverpool star discusses delayed start to pre-season

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has revealed that a minor complaint has delayed his return to training.

The Scotland captain was back at Melwood today, but did not participate fully in pre-season training with the European champions.

He revealed that a slight issue would keep him out of action for a few more days.

Robertson did not elaborate on the problem, but was sporting a bandage on his right wrist. He was also experiencing dental problems at the end of last season, which is another potential issue.