Liverpool star discusses delayed start to pre-season
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has revealed that a minor complaint has delayed his return to training.
The Scotland captain was back at Melwood today, but did not participate fully in pre-season training with the European champions.
He revealed that a slight issue would keep him out of action for a few more days.
Robertson did not elaborate on the problem, but was sporting a bandage on his right wrist. He was also experiencing dental problems at the end of last season, which is another potential issue.
Great to be back in melwood today! Minor issue holding me back a couple of days but can’t wait to get back to it 🙌#YNWA pic.twitter.com/gfY4k2pPrE
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) July 13, 2019