Liverpool striker reveals he wore Champions League medal at the barber’s

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster has revealed that he wore his Champions League winners’ medal while going to get his haircut.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his competitive debut for the Reds, but was an unused substitute for Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on June 1.

Brewster took part in a lie detector test with Liverpool’s media team and, when sharing the footage on his Twitter account, he revealed his medal had taken a trip to see his barber.

He wrote: “Glad they didn’t ask if I wore my Champions League medal for a trim.”