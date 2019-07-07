Man Utd confirm travelling squad for pre-season tour

Manchester United have confirmed their travelling squad for this summer’s pre-season tour.

The Red Devils fly to Australia today to start their 2019/20 season preparations in Perth.

Midfielder Paul Pogba and striker Romelu Lukaku – both linked with transfers away from Old Trafford this summer – are on the plane.

New signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are also named in a 28-man squad.

A notable absentee is Fred, who is reported to have arranged his wedding for next week on the assumption that he would have been involved in Brazil’s Copa America squad, and therefore be about to start his holiday.

He is expected to link up with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad later in the tour.

Full-back Matteo Darmian is also absent for family reasons.

Solskjaer has taken four goalkeepers to Australia, but England Under-21 international Dean Henderson is not among them, which increases the likelihood of him rejoining Sheffield United for a second successive season-long loan.