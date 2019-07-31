Man Utd defender ruled out for up to 5 months

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly will be sidelined for up to five months, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The Ivory Coast international suffered a knee injury in the pre-season friendly victory over Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai earlier this month.

Speaking after yesterday’s friendly win over Kristiansund in Oslo, Solskjaer revealed that Bailly had undergone surgery on the injury and would now be out of action for four or five months.

The 25-year-old slipped and twisted his knee with no Spurs player near him during last Thursday’s game. He had only recently returned to action after a knee injury forced him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was restricted to just eight Premier League starts last season, and now looks unlikely to feature for United before 2020.

With United yet to conclude a deal for Solskjaer target Harry Maguire, of Leicester City, United are currently set to start the 2019/20 season with Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo as their central defensive options.