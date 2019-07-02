Man Utd players react to first day of pre-season training

Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts in the wake of yesterday’s return to training.

The Red Devils reported for duty at Carrington on Monday to start their pre-season. The consensus among Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad was that they are ready to put in some hard work ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

It was a particularly memorable first day back from young forward Marcus Rashford, who had his family with him as he put pen to paper on a new contract.

Never forget who was with you from the start pic.twitter.com/lchSK6craO — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 1, 2019

First Day Back pic.twitter.com/YZzdMtbAJq — Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 1, 2019

Day 1 ✅

It’s good to be back #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pqplBuOKTk — Tahith Chong (@TahithC) July 1, 2019