Man Utd players react to first day of pre-season training
Manchester United’s players have been posting on their social media accounts in the wake of yesterday’s return to training.
The Red Devils reported for duty at Carrington on Monday to start their pre-season. The consensus among Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad was that they are ready to put in some hard work ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.
It was a particularly memorable first day back from young forward Marcus Rashford, who had his family with him as he put pen to paper on a new contract.
Never forget who was with you from the start pic.twitter.com/lchSK6craO
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 1, 2019
First Day Back pic.twitter.com/YZzdMtbAJq
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 1, 2019
Time to work! Day one @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/QwawqZplqN
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) July 1, 2019
Day 1 ✅
It’s good to be back #MUFC pic.twitter.com/pqplBuOKTk
— Tahith Chong (@TahithC) July 1, 2019
Day 1 complete. Back to the hard work and graft ✅ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/9B6kt5CSmI
— Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) July 1, 2019
First Session ✅ pic.twitter.com/z67Cs62wRK
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 1, 2019
First day. ✅ pic.twitter.com/i3ztyiUt83
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) July 1, 2019