Marcus Rashford signs new Man Utd contract

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has signed a new contract with the club.

The England international, aged 21, has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until June 2023. The Red Devils have an option to extend the deal by a further year to June 2024.

Rashford’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of next season, so the United hierarchy will be pleased to have avoided a potential contract saga dragging on into the 2019/20 campaign.

He posed for a photo with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after inking the new deal.

Wythenshawe-raised Rashford told United’s website: “Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.

“I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level.

“I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

Rashford has 170 first-team appearances for the club to date.