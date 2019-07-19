Mauricio Pochettino indicates he would have quit if Spurs had beaten Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that he would have quit if his side had won last month’s Champions League final.

Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid at the start of June.

If the match had gone differently, they might now have a new man at the helm ahead of the 2019/20.

Before the final, Pochettino had spoke of doing something different if Tottenham lifted the trophy. He has now doubled down on those suggestions and given some insight into why he would have thought the time was right to move on to a new job.

Speaking from Spurs’ pre-season tour to Singapore, Pochettino said: “When you touch the glory, you behave differently, the players behave differently, the challenge becomes different.

“If the result had been different, maybe you can think it is a moment to step out of the club and give it a possibility for a real new chapter with a new coaching staff.

“But, to finish like this? I am not a person who won’t face problems or avoids difficult situations.”

Reporters suggested to Pochettino that other managers would have stayed on if they had lifted the trophy.

The Argentine boss replied: “I agree with you.

“But I know Tottenham. It is not the same as another club.

“Myself and the coaching staff are not the same, no better or worse, just different. That is a normal mindset but we are getting results with ours.”

Spurs are in Singapore to face Juventus on Sunday and Manchester United next week.

Mo Salah’s early penalty and Divock Origi’s goal condemned the north Londoners to defeat in their first ever European Cup final on June 1.