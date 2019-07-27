Mesut Ozil reacts to attempted car-jacking

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to give his reaction to the attack on him and team-mate Sead Kolasinac earlier this week.

The Gunners pair were attacked by knife-wielding robbers in north London on Thursday evening while travelling in Ozil’s car.

Kolasinac jumped out of the vehicle to fight off the assailants.

Now Ozil has posted on Twitter to confirm that everyone involved in the incident emerged unscathed.

He told his followers: “@seadk6, my wife Amine and me are doing well again after yesterday’s incident in London. Thanks for all your supporting messages guys.”