Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac not ready to face Lyon

Arsenal pair Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were “not ready” to play against Lyon in the Emirates Cup yesterday, according to coach Unai Emery.

The Gunners team-mates were targeted in an attempted car-jacking in north London on Thursday evening.

Although both players took to social media to state they were fine after the incident, Emery indicated that they are still feeling the psychological effects of coming under attack by knife-wielding robbers as they travelling on Ozil’s car.

It appears that a late decision was made that the duo were not fit to be involved, despite having reported for duty to play the game.

Speaking after yesterday’s defeat to Lyon, Emery said: “This morning they came here but weren’t ready to play the match.

“Every player is very important in the team, but also each moment and some circumstances give us a decision between the player and us.

“It’s not a good moment to play because their mind is not now 100 per cent. It’s a very personal circumstance and the most important thing now is that they can feel good, they can feel safe, they can feel calm with their family.

“I spoke to them and decided it was best to continue their resting with their families and wait for a few days to hopefully come and start normally with the team.

“We are going to see each day. Tomorrow we are going to check again how they are.”

Kolasinac was seen on CCTV footage fighting off the attackers, who pulled up alongside Ozil’s car on a moped.