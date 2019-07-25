Mesut Ozil trolls Tottenham

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has taken aim at Tottenham Hotspur after a Spurs fan attempted to troll him on social media.

In response to his side’s wonky team photo ahead of their recent win over Juventus, the Tottenham fan suggested Ozil was featured in the photo. The pretty weak joke – we use the term loosely – is that the invisible German is in the huge gap behind defender Japhet Tanganga.

Despite the lame attempt at humour, Ozil – who was tagged in the tweet – took the bait and responded.

He wrote: “If you look closely … you can see your trophy cabinet .”