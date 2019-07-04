Midfielder reacts to joining Chelsea

Croatia international Mateo Kovacic has given his reaction to joining Chelsea on a permanent transfer.

Having spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid, Kovacic recently agreed a move to the Blues for 2019/20 onwards.

In the wake of club legend Frank Lampard being confirmed as Chelsea’s new head coach, the former Inter Milan man has now given his thoughts on extending his stay in London.

Writing on Twitter today, Kovacic said: “I am delighted and honoured to stay in this amazing club @ChelseaFC after signing a permanent deal!

“I wish to say big thanks to the fans and their support during my first season in London. It helped me a lot and I hope we will all have plenty to be happy about in the future.”