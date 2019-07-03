Mo Salah celebrates his one month anniversary of winning the Champions League
Liverpool star Mo Salah has taken to Twitter to celebrate an important anniversary… one month since winning the Champions League.
The Egypt international is currently part of his nation’s squad for an Africa Cup of Nations on homesoil, but he took time out to remember events in Madrid at the start of last month.
Salah shared photos showing him biting his Champions League winners’ medal and holding the famous trophy after the victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Monthiversary pic.twitter.com/jmQADm3dHf
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) July 2, 2019