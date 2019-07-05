Paul Pogba yet to report for pre-season training with Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has not yet reported for pre-season training.

While most of his team-mates were back at Carrington last Monday, Pogba is still away.

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, whose United stories are always very reliable, says the France international is staying away with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permission.

He has apparently been given extra time off following a hectic 16 months in which he won the World Cup with France.

But far from resting, Pogba has been on personal promotional tour of Asia in recent weeks and during the trip indicated that he wants to make a transfer away from Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo, the 26-year-old said: “There is a lot of thinking. I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season, as well . . . I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Real Madrid and Pogba’s former club Juventus have both been credited with interest in signing him this summer.

United are briefing that Pogba will be on the plane when Solskjaer’s squad leave Manchester on Sunday bound for Australia to start their pre-season tour.