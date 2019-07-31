Paulo Dybala: Man Utd in talks to sign Juventus

Manchester United have opened talks with Juventus over a deal to sign Paulo Dybala, according to BBC Sport report Simon Stone.

The negotiations are said to be at a very early stage, with United yet to submit a bid for the Argentina international and no guarantees that the player wants to move to Old Trafford.

Serie A champions Juve are understood to be prepared to let Dybala leave if they sign striker Romelu Lukaku from United.

Speaking after United’s friendly win over Kristiansund last night, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that he was hopeful of one or two more signings before the start of the 2019/20 season but would not comment on the Dybala rumours.

Dybala, aged 25, has had a belated start to pre-season due to his involvement in the Copa America.

He has scored 78 goals in 182 appearances for Juve in the four seasons since his €32m signing from Palermo in June 2015.

He has 24 caps but only two goals for Argentina