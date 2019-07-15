Photo: Arsenal star gets mural in his hometown

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is the subject of a large mural in his hometown.

Enjoying an extended break following his involvement in the Copa America with Uruguay, Torreira is back in Fray Bentos.

As perhaps the city’s second most famous export, he has been honoured in a new artwork on the side of a building.

Artist Jose Gallino created the street art. Gunners star Torreira has been to visit both artist and artwork over the weekend.