Photo: Chelsea’s Willian poses with Copa America trophy
Chelsea winger Willian posed with the Copa America trophy after his Brazil side won the competition last night.
The hosts recorded a 3-1 victory over Peru to be crowned champions of South America.
Blues star Willian was absent due to a thigh injury he sustained in the semi-final win over Argentina, but came off the bench in four of Brazil’s six games in the competition.
He shared a photo of him holding the trophy in the dressing room after the final whistle.
É campeão! #copaamerica #SelecaoBrasileira #écampeao #W10 #VamosBrasil pic.twitter.com/kyUZu7Qw43
— Willian (@willianborges88) July 8, 2019