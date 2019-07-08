Photo: Chelsea’s Willian poses with Copa America trophy

Chelsea winger Willian posed with the Copa America trophy after his Brazil side won the competition last night.

The hosts recorded a 3-1 victory over Peru to be crowned champions of South America.

Blues star Willian was absent due to a thigh injury he sustained in the semi-final win over Argentina, but came off the bench in four of Brazil’s six games in the competition.

He shared a photo of him holding the trophy in the dressing room after the final whistle.