Photo: Harry Kane celebrates his birthday
Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane celebrated his birthday yesterday.
The England international turned 26 on Sunday.
He marked the occasion with a selection of helium-filled balloons spelling out the word: “Daddy.”
Kane’s wife Kate presumably took care of the balloon arrangements on behalf of the couple’s two children Ivy Jane and Vivienne Jane.
The striker shared a photo showing him posing in front of the balloons.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “Thank you for all your birthday messages! Had a great day with family and friends.”
With the birthday celebrations now over, Kane will travel to Germany today ahead of tomorrow’s Audi Cup clash with Real Madrid.
— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 28, 2019