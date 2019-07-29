Photo: Harry Kane celebrates his birthday

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane celebrated his birthday yesterday.

The England international turned 26 on Sunday.

He marked the occasion with a selection of helium-filled balloons spelling out the word: “Daddy.”

Kane’s wife Kate presumably took care of the balloon arrangements on behalf of the couple’s two children Ivy Jane and Vivienne Jane.

The striker shared a photo showing him posing in front of the balloons.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Thank you for all your birthday messages! Had a great day with family and friends.”

With the birthday celebrations now over, Kane will travel to Germany today ahead of tomorrow’s Audi Cup clash with Real Madrid.