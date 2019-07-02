Photo: Hector Bellerin shows off his new haircut
It is new season, new haircut for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.
The Spain international has reported for pre-season sporting a new look.
Gone are the long flowing locks he has had in recent times, replacing with what appears to be a short bob.
Bellerin alluded to the long wait between haircuts, writing on Twitter: “So as I said, it was about time.”
The 25-year-old is currently recovering from a serious knee injury he sustained in January.
So as i said, it was about time ⏳✂💇🏻♂ pic.twitter.com/6FXeTGmysf
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 2, 2019