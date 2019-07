Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Jack Clarke has donned his new club’s kit for the first time.

After his arrival from Leeds United was confirmed this morning, the 18-year-old winger pulled on a Spurs shirt.

It might be a little while before the north London club see their new boy in their kit again. Clarke is returning to Leeds on a season-long loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

You can see Clarke decked out in his Spurs kit in the photo above.