Photo: Man Utd keeper Dean Henderson returns to Sheffield United

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has sealed his return to Sheffield United for a second successive season-long loan spell.

The England Under-21 international was a key part of the Blades squad that won promotion to the Premier League last season. He will be back at Bramall Lane to help Chris Wilder’s side for the 2019/20 season.

Before completing the loan move, Henderson signed a new contract with his parent club.

The 22-year-old, who has been on the books at Old Trafford since he was aged 14, signed a new deal running until June 2022. United have an option to extend the contract by an extra year until June 2023.

I’m back ❤ Now we’re on a journey… great to be back! @SheffieldUnited 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/Hnxh9mN7HJ — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) July 26, 2019