Photo: Man Utd keeper Dean Henderson returns to Sheffield United
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has sealed his return to Sheffield United for a second successive season-long loan spell.
The England Under-21 international was a key part of the Blades squad that won promotion to the Premier League last season. He will be back at Bramall Lane to help Chris Wilder’s side for the 2019/20 season.
Before completing the loan move, Henderson signed a new contract with his parent club.
The 22-year-old, who has been on the books at Old Trafford since he was aged 14, signed a new deal running until June 2022. United have an option to extend the contract by an extra year until June 2023.
I’m back ❤ Now we’re on a journey… great to be back! @SheffieldUnited 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/Hnxh9mN7HJ
— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) July 26, 2019
Proud moment to sign a new long-term contract for the biggest football club in the world. It's a dream come true to represent this club. Excited for what the future has in store. @ManUtd ❤ 🔜🔛🔝 pic.twitter.com/Hffbp6pHug
— Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) July 26, 2019