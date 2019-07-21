Photo: Man Utd stars dine out in Singapore

After securing victory over Inter Milan in yesterday’s pre-season friendly, Manchester United’s players have been able to enjoy a bit of time off today.

A group of United stars headed out for snacks and drinks in Singapore on Sunday evening.

Goalkeeper David De Gea shared a photo on social media showing him, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo spending time together in a poolside bar overlooking the city. Very relaxed they look, too.