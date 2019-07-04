Photo: Spurs keeper hanging out with pigs, sharks and lizards
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga has had an animal-focused summer holiday.
The Argentina international has been on vacation in the Bahamas during the off-season, and has shared photos showing him hanging out with an array of wildlife.
In one photo, Gazzaniga is seen clutching a pig.
Another shows him in shark-infested waters, while a third shows him sitting on a rock surrounded by an array of lizards.
Writing on Twitter, the Spurs keeper said he was “meeting new friends”.
Meeting new friends in ! Haciendo nuevos amigos en Bahamas! pic.twitter.com/lp27tlSpAa
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) July 3, 2019