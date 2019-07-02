Photo: Tanguy Ndomdele poses with Spurs shirt

Tottenham Hotpsur’s club record signing Tanguy Ndomdele has posed with his new team’s shirt after finalising his transfer.

The 22-year-old France international has joined Spurs from Lyon in a £53.8m deal.

That fee, which could rise to £62.8m with incentives, beats Tottenham’s previous transfer record, which was the £42m signing of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in 2017.

Ndomdele has signed a five-year contract that ties him to Spurs until June 2025.

You can see him posing with the north Londoners’ home shirt in the photo above.