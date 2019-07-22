Photo and Video: Ethan Ampadu posing in RB Leipzig kit

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu has posed in an RB Leipzig kit after finalising a loan move.

The Wales international, aged 18, has joined the Bundesliga side on a season-long deal.

He will wear the number 26 shirt for Leipzig.

The defensive midfielder joins his new club in time to play in their Champions League qualification games.

Ampadu joined Chelsea from hometown club Exeter City in 2016. He has since made 12 senior appearances for the Blues, including one Premier League outing.