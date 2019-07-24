Photo: Vincent Janssen signs for Monterrey

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen has shared a photo showing him signing his contract with new club C.F. Monterrey.

The Netherlands international joined the Mexican side in a permanent transfer yesterday evening.

Janssen, aged 25, posted a photo showing him putting pen to paper on the deal with a Monterrey shirt in front of him.

In an accompanying tweet, the Spurs flop wrote: “Happy to join @rayados, looking forward to see you all soon. Can’t wait to play for the CONCACAF Champions. #ArribaElMonterrey.”

As Janssen mentions, Monterrey are Central Americas reigning continental champions after winning the CONCACAF Champions League in May.