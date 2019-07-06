Photos: Arsenal players start pre-season training

Arsenal’s players have reported for pre-season training today, with new signing Gabriel Martinelli among those taking part in the session.

The Gunners were back at their London Colney training ground on Saturday to get their preparations for the 2019/20 season underway.

Unai Emery’s squad first took part in an indoor fitness session, before getting back on the training pitch for the first time since before their Europa League final defeat to Chelsea in May.

You can see below a selection of photos from Arsenal’s first pre-season training session.