Photos: Kieran Trippier’s first Atletico Madrid training session

Kieran Trippier has trained with his new club Atletico Madrid for the first time.

The England international, aged 28, today joined Atleti from Tottenham Hotspur in a £20m transfer.

After signing his three-year contract, the former Burnley and Manchester City player donned his new side’s training kit for the first time.

Tripper was initiated as an Atletico player by running a gauntlet of his team-mates.

