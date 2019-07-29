Photos: Lucas Torreira hugs parents at airport ahead of Arsenal return

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has bid farewell to his parents ahead of his return to north London.

The Uruguay international has been on an extended holiday following his involvement in the Copa America this summer.

But last night he started his journey back to the UK. His parent accompanied him to the airport before his flight.

The midfielder shared photos showing him embracing his dad Ricardo and cuddled up to his mum Viviana Di Pascua, who he called ‘Fatty’.