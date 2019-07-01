Photos: Man Utd players report for pre-season training
Manchester United’s players have arrived at Carrington to report for pre-season training.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad returned to work on Monday to begin their preparations for the 2019/20.
There is a peroxide tinge to the left side of United’s defence, with Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo both turning up with bleached hair.
Romelu Lukaku – linked with a transfer to Inter Milan – is, for now at least, back at work at United.
Ashley Young arrived clutching an Uno box.
Among those missing was new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is on holiday following his involvement in the European Under-21 Championships.
The Reds are back! 👋😁 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Gfrxnv52Ab
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2019