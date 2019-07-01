Photos: Man Utd players report for pre-season training

Manchester United’s players have arrived at Carrington to report for pre-season training.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad returned to work on Monday to begin their preparations for the 2019/20.

There is a peroxide tinge to the left side of United’s defence, with Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo both turning up with bleached hair.

Romelu Lukaku – linked with a transfer to Inter Milan – is, for now at least, back at work at United.

Ashley Young arrived clutching an Uno box.

Among those missing was new signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is on holiday following his involvement in the European Under-21 Championships.