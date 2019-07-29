Photos: Man Utd players travel to Norway
Manchester United’s players are on their way to Norway ahead of their next pre-season friendly.
The Red Devils will play manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hometown club Kristiansund tomorrow.
Ahead of the game, Solskjaer’s 26-man travelling squad arrived at Manchester United this morning for their flight to Oslo.
Striker Romelu Lukaku was a notable absentee. He is not including in the party for the trip to Norway.
You can see United beginning their journey in the photos below.
#MUFC's pre-season continues in Norway! ✈️🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/9Z3aB2x88N
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 29, 2019