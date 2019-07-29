Photos: Sami Khedira at Arsenal

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira was in the crowd at the Emirates Stadium for yesterday’s defeat to Lyon, prompting rumours that he is on the verge of a transfer to the Gunners.

Khedira, aged 32, is rumoured to be surplus to requirements in Turin, with Serie A champions Juve tipped to terminate his contract if he secures a new club.

The Germany international was a spectator as the Gunners lost Sunday’s Emirates Cup game.

Khedira is a long-time friend of Mesut Ozil, who played alongside him for Germany’s youth and senior national teams and Real Madrid. But the playmaker was absent from yesterday’s game following the armed attack on him and team-mate Sead Kolasinac last week.

Ozil’s withdrawal was only made on the morning of the game, so it is possible that Khedira’s visit was already planned. Nonetheless, reporters including Tancredi Palmeri have claimed that the former Real Madrid man’s move to the Gunners is very close.