Photos and Video: Dani Ceballos posing in Arsenal shirt

Dani Ceballos has been posing in an Arsenal shirt after completing his loan move from Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder has joined the Gunners for the 2019/20 campaign.

Ceballos, aged 22, wasted no time in donning his new team’s colours after the deal was announced this afternoon. He will wear the number 8 jersey for Unai Emery’s side.

You can see the Spain international decked out in Arsenal’s new home kit in the selection of photos and video footage below.