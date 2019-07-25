Photos and Video: Dani Ceballos posing in Arsenal shirt
Dani Ceballos has been posing in an Arsenal shirt after completing his loan move from Real Madrid.
The Spanish midfielder has joined the Gunners for the 2019/20 campaign.
Ceballos, aged 22, wasted no time in donning his new team’s colours after the deal was announced this afternoon. He will wear the number 8 jersey for Unai Emery’s side.
You can see the Spain international decked out in Arsenal’s new home kit in the selection of photos and video footage below.
⚽️ La decisión está tomada. Esta temporada seré un gunner! Estoy impaciente por empezar. Hola Arsenal. Ya estoy aquí.
⚽️The decision has been made. This season I will be a gunner! I am anxious to start. Hello Arsenal. Here I am.#arsenal #ceballos #newteam pic.twitter.com/I1VoD2Q7Zu
— Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) July 25, 2019