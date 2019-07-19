Premier League Transfers and What Each Club Still Needs Ahead of the New Season

The summer transfer window is in full swing and fans are desperately scouring the rumour mill in the hope of finding some exciting news. Several clubs have already bolstered their squads and we can look forward to a flurry of activity before the transfer window finally slams shut. Here we take a look at the business clubs have done so far and the major holes in their squads that need to be addressed:

Arsenal

What business have they done so far?

The Gunners have signed teenage forward Gabriel Martinelli from the Brazilian fourth division. That is the sum total of their dealings thus far this summer.

What do they still need to do?

Their attempt to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is turning into the saga of the summer, but they are edging closer. Arsenal look to have beaten Tottenham to the £25 million signing of promising French defender William Saliba, but he will be loaned back to Saint-Etienne next season. They are trying to wrap up a loan deal for Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, and they have been linked with moves for star wingers Nicolas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha. But the defence badly needs to be addressed, with captain Laurent Koscielny on strike and Shkodran Mustafi out of favour.

Aston Villa

What business have they done so far?

Villa have spent around £100 million on Brazilian striker Wesley, Bournemouth centre-back Tyrone Mings, Southampton left-back Matt Targett, Brentford centre-back Ezri Konsa and Birmingham winger Jota, while they raided Ligue 1 for defender Bjorn Engels and midfielder Anwar El Ghazi.

What do they still need to do?

Manager Dean Smith expects wealthy co-owners Wes Edens and Naseef Sawiris to fork out for another three players. Aston Villa are hopeful of signing Douglas Luiz from Man City for £15 million, while they are hunting for another winger and a goalkeeper.

Bournemouth

What business have they done so far?

It has been a quiet window thus far for the Cherries, who banked £22.3 million by selling Mings to Aston Villa. They reinvested it in promising Championship players Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stacey, but there have been no big-name arrivals.

What do they still need to do?

Keeping hold of key men Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser, David Brooks and Nathan Aké will be crucial for Eddie Howe, but fans would like to see some new arrivals. They are not linked with many players right now.

Brighton

What business have they done so far?

This is a big summer of change at Brighton after owner Tony Bloom, a professional poker player, took a gamble by sacking Chris Hughton and bringing in Graham Potter. They have since sharpened their attacking options with £18 million man Leandro Trossard from Genk, while Portsmouth’s Matt Clarke will bolster the defence.

What do they still need to do?

A lack of goals and an over-reliance on Glenn Murray left the Seagulls in trouble of relegation last season, so quick, dynamic forwards would be welcome. Bruno needs replacing after the popular full-back retired.

Burnley

What business have they done so far?

The Clarets have signed Premier League stalwarts Jay Rodriguez and Erik Pieters from West Brom and Stoke respectively.

What do they still need to do?

Sean Dyche has a pretty solid squad at his disposal. Rodriguez will provide strong competition for Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes up front, while James Tarkowski, Jack Cork and Tom Heaton provide a strong spine. However, they flirted with relegation last season and they could do with some extra quality in the squad.

Chelsea

What business have they done so far?

Chelsea are serving a transfer ban for breaching regulations when signing under-18s, so there will be no arrivals at Stamford Bridge this summer. They have been able to make Matteo Kovacic’s loan permanent, while young playmaker Christian Pulisic agreed to join before the ban was imposed. But they will miss Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid.

What do they still need to do?

Relax, enjoy a quiet summer and get the most out of exciting youngsters like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek next season.

Crystal Palace

What business have they done so far?

None thus far, apart from selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Man Utd for £50 million and rebuffing Arsenal’s offer for Zaha.

What do they still need to do?

The Eagles will be focused on keeping hold of Zaha or at least securing a massive fee if they must lose him. Michy Batshuayi has returned to Chelsea, and they need a new striker and a right-back to replace Wan-Bissaka.

Everton

What business have they done so far?

The Toffees made Andre Gomes’ loan move permanent and signed Man City’s versatile England international Fabian Delph. They have also brought in Jonas Lössl on a free transfer from Huddersfield to serve as Jordan Pickford’s understudy.

What do they still need to do?

Everton hope to sign Kurt Zouma on a permanent deal from Chelsea, while Marco Silva has identified three or four more positions that need filling. The Toffees have been very ambitious in the market in recent years, so we should expect more activity from them.

Leicester

What business have they done so far?

Youri Tielemans has joined from Monaco in a club-record £40 million deal after the Belgian impressed in a loan spell last season. They have also snapped up Ayoze Perez from Newcastle for £30 million, and he should add goals, pace and trickery to their attack.

What do they still need to do?

The big question is whether they will lose England defender Harry Maguire, who has been linked with a £75 million move to Manchester. If he goes, they will need a new centre-back, with Brighton’s Lewis Dunk identified as a key target.

Liverpool

What business have they done so far?

The European champions have done very little in the transfer market this summer. Jurgen Klopp is clearly happy with his squad and so he should be, as his key players are the right side of 30 and he has great depth in every position.

What do they still need to do?

There are no problem areas in the squad, but Liverpool might be open to signing former playmaker Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona if he can leave in a cut-price deal.

Man City

What business have they done so far?

The Premier League champions have signed highly-rated midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid after triggering his €65 million release clause. He will provide competition for Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan.

What do they still need to do?

Captain fantastic Vincent Kompany has retired and they need a commanding presence at the back to replace him. Man City are the clear favourites in the Premier League betting to win the title for the third season in a row, and rightly so. But some of their players are ageing and they might consider bringing in fresh legs to relieve the burden on the likes of David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

Man Utd

What business have they done so far?

The Red Devils have invested £50 million in signing Wan-Bissaka and Swansea winger Daniel James. They finished sixth last season and they know the squad needs to be overhauled.

What do they still need to do?

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku want out and they would need to be replaced if they force through moves. Man Utd are edging closer to signing Maguire, but they may face competition from Man City.

Newcastle

What business have they done so far?

Rafa Benitez has finally abandoned ship after growing frustrated with a lack of investment in the playing squad. Former Sunderland boss Steve Bruce has replaced him, much to the consternation of the supporter base, but no new arrivals have been forthcoming yet.

What do they still need to do?

Perez has left and Salomon Rondon will not rejoin for another loan spell, so they need goalscorers badly. In truth, the Magpies look light in almost every department and a major investment is needed, but whether Mike Ashley will loosen the purse strings is another matter entirely.

Norwich

What business have they done so far?

There have been no new arrivals of note for the newly promoted Canaries, apart from goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann joining on loan from Schalke and Sam Byram joining in a £750,000 deal from West Ham.

What do they still need to do?

Norwich won the Championship last season, but they really need a few players with proven Premier League quality if they are to stay afloat. They have been linked with Jarrod Bowen of Hull and Malaga’s Javier Ontiveros, but a dynamite forward would be a welcome addition.

Sheff Utd

What business have they done so far?

The Blades shattered their transfer record this summer by purchasing QPR’s Luke Freeman for the princely sum of £4 million. Phil Jagielka has rejoined the club, 12 years after he left for the bright lights of Goodison Park.

What do they still need to do?

Sheff Utd are favourites to be relegated next season, and they need a number of new arrivals if they are to defy those odds. They are mainly expected to raid the Championship for its finest stars, with Neal Maupay, Ben Osborn, Tom Bayliss and Ollie McBurnie all linked.

Southampton

What business have they done so far?

The Saints purchased Danny Ings from Liverpool for £20 million and spent a further £15 million on Che Adams of Birmingham. Moussa Djenepo also joined for a similar fee from Standard Liege.

What do they still need to do?

Southampton will need to engineer a bit of a clear-out of their somewhat bloated squad if they are to make many further forays into the market. More players in the Ralph Hasenhüttl mode – quick, tenacious and energetic – could arrive.

Tottenham

What business have they done so far?

Spurs have finally started spending again after a long period of inactivity in the transfer market. Highly-rated midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joined from Lyon in a club record £55 million deal, and he should prove to be a strong replacement for Mousa Dembele. Jack Clarke has joined the club, but he will be loaned back to Leeds for the season.

What do they still need to do?

The biggest coup for Spurs would be keeping hold of Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld. Kieran Trippier has moved to Atletico Madrid, while Danny Rose can leave, so Spurs will be in the market for full-backs. Ryan Sessegnon is a target.

Watford

What business have they done so far?

The Hornets’ only real piece of business so far this summer saw them snap up Craig Dawson from West Brom for £5 million.

What do they still need to do?

Watford could do with defensive reinforcements and more pace in attack. Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr has been linked with a move. Watford have developed a reputation for being tough negotiators in the transfer market and they will not overpay for anyone.

West Ham

What business have they done so far?

The Hammers have signed French striker Sebastien Heller from Eintracht Frankfurt in a club record £45 million deal. He should be a decent replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who has moved to China. Fablo Fornals also joined in a £25 million deal from Villarreal, and he dazzled at the European Under-21 Championships this summer.

What do they still need to do?

Defensive shortcomings have proved to be West Ham’s undoing in recent years, and a solid partner for Issa Diop at the back would be welcome.

Wolves

What business have they done so far?

Wolves have made Raul Jimenez’s loan move permanent, but they are yet to bolster their squad so far this summer.

What do they still need to do?

Wolves have a strong starting 11, but a thin squad, and they will need to pad it out as they are competing in the Europa League this season. It will be a long old campaign, and new arrivals will be crucial to their chances of success. Chinese owners Fosun have backed Nuno Espirito Santo to the hilt, and it will be intriguing to see if any more of Jorge Mendes’ players join the club.