Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker celebrate winning Copa America with Brazil

Champions League winners Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker added Copa America winners to their CV last night.

The Liverpool pair were both part of the Brazil side that beat Peru 3-1 to lift the trophy.

Firmino started the final and played for 75 minutes before being replaced by Everton’s Richarlison.

Alisson played the full match.

After the final whistle, both players took to social media to give their reaction to winning the silverware with their national team.

Firmino shared a photo of him holding the trophy with a beaming smile on his face.

Alisson wrote: “Champions. Glory to God.”